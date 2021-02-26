Profund Advisors LLC Has $782,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $79,319,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 54,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,637,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,492,000 after buying an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,227 shares of company stock worth $15,032,241 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $199.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.97 and its 200-day moving average is $185.83. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

