Profund Advisors LLC Buys 20 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,709,000 after purchasing an additional 237,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other The Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,166 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.18, for a total value of $1,984,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,149 shares of company stock worth $42,425,280 in the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Guggenheim increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,015.92.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,035.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $1,236.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,021.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $949.58.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.