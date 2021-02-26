Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 6,828 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,718,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,348,000 after purchasing an additional 712,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 37,299 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226,372 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 419,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 101,447 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Investec lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

