Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (PPG.AX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:PPG)

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (PPG.AX) (ASX:PPG) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71.
About Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (PPG.AX)
