Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,236 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 408,068 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,044,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after acquiring an additional 462,211 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

