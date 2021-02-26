Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook stock traded up $9.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.54. 943,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,097,750. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $753.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.34.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.56, for a total transaction of $17,091,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,412,083 shares of company stock worth $380,778,322 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

