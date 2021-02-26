Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $236,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.7% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.3% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 232,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 52,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.