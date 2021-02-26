Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,766 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 47,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.47. 466,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,216,113. The stock has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.10 and its 200-day moving average is $190.35. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $315.22.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.84.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

