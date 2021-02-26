Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 145.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $65,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,308 shares in the company, valued at $56,738,086.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

