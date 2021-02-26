Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 496,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,461 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $58,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM opened at $112.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

