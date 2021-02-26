Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 410.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of A. O. Smith worth $60,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AOS opened at $60.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.59.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,306 shares of company stock valued at $749,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

