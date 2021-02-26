Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,761,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931,801 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $74,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Primo Water by 646.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRMW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Primo Water stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

