President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:PPC opened at GBX 2.17 ($0.03) on Tuesday. President Energy Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.90 ($0.05). The company has a market capitalization of £44.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.72.

President Energy Plc (PPC.L) Company Profile

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

