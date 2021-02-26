President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON:PPC opened at GBX 2.17 ($0.03) on Tuesday. President Energy Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.90 ($0.05). The company has a market capitalization of £44.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.72.
President Energy Plc (PPC.L) Company Profile
