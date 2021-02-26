Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.17.

Several analysts have commented on PD shares. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$30.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23. The company has a market cap of C$401.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.26. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$34.40.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

