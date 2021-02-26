PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.15. 2,088,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

