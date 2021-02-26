PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.145-5.304 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.PPD also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.44.

Shares of PPD traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 28,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,504. PPD has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion and a PE ratio of 234.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

