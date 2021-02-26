PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.37-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.145-5.304 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.06 billion.PPD also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.37-1.45 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.44.

PPD stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion and a PE ratio of 234.87. PPD has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $38.76.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. PPD’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

