PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) (LON:PHE) Insider James Greenstreet Sells 1,600,000 Shares of Stock

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) (LON:PHE) insider James Greenstreet sold 1,600,000 shares of PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total transaction of £112,000 ($146,328.72).

James Greenstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, James Greenstreet sold 160,000 shares of PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £12,800 ($16,723.28).

Shares of PHE opened at GBX 6.75 ($0.09) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.72. PowerHouse Energy Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 11.40 ($0.15). The company has a market cap of £263.37 million and a PE ratio of -67.50.

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG) technology, a proprietary design which converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

