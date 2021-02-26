Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $70.68.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.