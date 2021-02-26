Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Shares Down 17.3%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares traded down 17.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $3.10. 1,214,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,195,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

