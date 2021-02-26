Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.23.

Shares of PLUG opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.05). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plug Power by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 304,830 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 186,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Plug Power by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 55,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

