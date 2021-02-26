Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.13, but opened at C$0.12. Playfair Mining shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 35,500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.99 million and a PE ratio of -36.67.

Playfair Mining Company Profile (CVE:PLY)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

