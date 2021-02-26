Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC) Shares Gap Down to $14.75

Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19), but opened at GBX 14.04 ($0.18). Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) shares last traded at GBX 15.18 ($0.20), with a volume of 85,909 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £37.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.43.

Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) Company Profile (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, potatoes, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

