Plancorp LLC Purchases 305 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,751. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.71. The stock has a market cap of $279.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

