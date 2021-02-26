Plancorp LLC Has $582,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

INTC traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $60.86. 1,114,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,817,555. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

