Plancorp LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.44. 45,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.70. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

