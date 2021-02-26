Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 361,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 22,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 435,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 100,186 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

