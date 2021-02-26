Piper Sandler Upgrades Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

ET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.16.

ET stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

