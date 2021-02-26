Piper Sandler Trims Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Target Price to $55.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s current price.

IONS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.73.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 111.27 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $1,941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,605.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 21,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $1,085,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,001.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,556,470 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 531.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

