Piper Sandler Raises Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $143.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.36.

XLRN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.73. 27,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,774. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $143.62.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,911.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $5,534,593.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

