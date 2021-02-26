Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Snap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Snap’s FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

NYSE SNAP opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 in the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

