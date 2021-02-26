Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ProAssurance in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. 2,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,923. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ProAssurance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.