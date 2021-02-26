Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Down 7.6%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s share price was down 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 648,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,047,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares during the period. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

