Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.71. 9,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,032. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $100.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.