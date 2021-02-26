Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $85,206.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.79 or 0.00462156 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007025 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00032787 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.52 or 0.03201383 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,677,449 coins and its circulating supply is 425,417,013 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

