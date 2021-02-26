Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

PING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of PING traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,934. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.43, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,222,901 shares of company stock valued at $139,111,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 830,623 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 66,254 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

