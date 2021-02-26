PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,207 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCK stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

