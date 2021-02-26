Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Up 13.8%

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) were up 13.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.99 and last traded at $63.40. Approximately 1,583,504 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,243,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLL shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

The firm has a market cap of $913.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.21 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

