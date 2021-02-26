Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $84.64 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

