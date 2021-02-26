Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.44.

NYSE PSX opened at $84.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $89.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after buying an additional 118,483 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

