Phala Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $88.77 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001472 BTC on exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $100.70 million and $88.77 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phala Network has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,623,146 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

