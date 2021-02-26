PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. PGT Innovations updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

PGTI stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.57. 481,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,822. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

