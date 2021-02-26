Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after acquiring an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 803,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,485,570. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

