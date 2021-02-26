Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Security Asset Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Pfizer by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after purchasing an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

