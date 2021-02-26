Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €132.00 by Warburg Research

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been given a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €139.00 ($163.53).

PFV stock opened at €164.80 ($193.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.37. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a fifty-two week high of €192.80 ($226.82). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €178.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

