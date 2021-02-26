Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in DBV Technologies were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 7,534,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 917.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 102,375 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 420.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBVT. Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Shares of DBVT opened at $5.36 on Friday. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $588.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.91.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

