Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,817 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $58.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

