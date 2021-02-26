Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $79.62 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. Analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

