Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $228,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

