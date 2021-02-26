Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 705,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 412,816 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,311,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,137,000 after buying an additional 289,570 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,064,000.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

